Covington Boosts Teacher Pay for Summer Program which is Extended, Expanded

Covington Independent Public Schools announced that its summer session will be longer, more students will enrolled, and participating teachers who work in the program will receive incentives as part of an effort to address learning loss due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of education set aside $3 million to fund these and other efforts. The money comes from the $9.2 million received by the districts from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund that Congress passed to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The past 15 months has been hard on everyone including our teachers who have managed teaching online, synchronous and in-person,’’ said Stacie Strotman, director of community and family engagement.

Strotman also oversees the summer program.

Teachers who work in the summer program in a typical year are paid $24 an hour, but this year it will be increased to $50 per hour. Classified staff in the program also will see an increase in their hourly wage from $12 per hour to $30.

"The board of education increased the hourly pay to encourage teachers to give additional time in the summer so we can recover from the COVID learning loss," Strotman said. "This not only shows our appreciation to our teachers for their commitment to our students and families but it also provides us with high-quality certified staff to implement the highest level of academic programming to our students this summer.’’

The summer session has been extended from five to six weeks and will include students from kindergarten through high school.

Students from the alternative program will be able to attend the summer program as well.

Instead of enrolling 500 students, the district has a goal of serving 850 students.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said that the district carefully weighed all of its needs after receiving input from educational leaders and board members. In addition to addressing learning loss, the spending plan includes adopting technologies to ensure equitable access to learning for all students, addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of all students, supporting ongoing efforts to keep schools safely open and recovering some of the expenses brought on by the pandemic, the district said in an announcement.



“It’s been a delicate balancing act, but our focus has always been on meeting the needs of our students,’’ Garrison said. “We believe our plan will help our students, families and staff."

Meanwhile, multiple retiring faculty and staff members were honored at last week's virtual board of education meeting.

There is usually a dinner for retiring staff, but this year, they were honored at the board meeting due to pandemic restrictions.

The new retirees are Patty Holland, Harriet Bunger, Angela Schwartz, Elmer Hammond, Karl Kaucher, Anita McGee, Kimberly Fossett, Gary Kincaid, Donna Eggemeier, Judy Pascarella, Jackie Mueller, Jacqueline Dalton, Rodney Conrad, Eric Neff, Theresa DeRonde, Joann James, Suzanne Thompson, Sharon Braun, Marlena White, Thomas Breadon, Dawn Baldwin, Robert Runyan, and Travis Huber.

"We as a board appreciate your time a work," said Garrison. "A token of appreciation was delivered to your homes. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and congratulations."

Fourteen Covington students applied for the supplemental year approved by the state legislature, and the board of education gave its blessing for the students to return for an additional year.

Six of the students are in high school and eight are in middle school.

They will repeat the same grades.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor (with additional staff reporting)