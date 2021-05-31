Ky. Voter Rolls Stabilize, Democrats See Decrease, GOP Small Increase

Democrats in Kentucky saw their numbers decline in April while Republicans saw a small increase, as the state's voter registration begins to stabilize with new registrations outnumbering voter removals, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams reported.

The numbers follow several consecutive months of more voters being removed from the state's voter rolls than being added.

Kentucky saw a net gain of 82 voters in April, with 5,009 new registrations added and 4,927 canceled (3,396 deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 455 felony convicts).

“I’m pleased that voter registration is beginning to rebound,” Adams said. “This increase in voter interest follows our successful efforts to enhance public confidence in our election system.”

Democratic registrants represent 46 percent of the electorate with 1,653,756 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 1,707 since March 31, a 0.10 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,574,268, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 1,055 registered voters, a rise of 0.07 percent from March 31.

In addition, 9 percent of voters, 332,236, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 734 registrants since March 31, a 0.22 percent climb.

