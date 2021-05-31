River City Living: Former Department Store Becomes Lofts in Newport

The Catalytic Fund has returned with its second season of its video series, Beyond the Curb Urban Living Tour.

The third episode of the new season brings us to the Tailor Lofts, an historic building on Newport's Monmouth Street that was once home to Eilerman's Department Store.

The full video can be seen here. Photos from inside and outside the building can be seen below.

The building that is now home to the Tailor Lofts was constructed in 1903 with its first floor hosting Eilerman's showroom where clothes and hats were sold to men and boys.

The second and third floors were likely used for storage and tailoring, which inspired the name of the new Tailor Lofts, developed by Covington-based Orleans Development.

Before air conditioning, the 14- to 16-ft. ceilings and windows placed high on the walls helped to circulate air and kept the spaces cooler.

When Tony Kreutzjans, owner of Orleans Development, first saw the interior of the building, he realized it would be his most historically intact project. However, there were a few challenges with the space. One was that the windows, though large, started at 8-ft. off the floor, making it impossible to enjoy the city views without standing on a ladder. Another challenge, which Kreutzjans saw as an opportunity, was making full use of the volume of space.

The final design for the apartments on the second floor called for the construction of three levels. A platform raises the main living space so residents can look out the windows. A second platform creates a loft bedroom and closet area above the kitchen.

One of the stunning features of the Tailor Lofts apartments is the use of contrasting materials, pairing rustic plaster walls with new drywall, the patina on the original tin ceilings with fresh white walls and “leathered” granite counters with sleek kitchen cabinets.

Residents can park and enter from the Orchard Street side of the building and enjoy a Dye Brothers mural that references the advertising from Eilerman’s store. It says, “We heartily invite you to our bright new store. Everyone is welcome.”

This is the twenty-third episode in Beyond the Curb: River City Living series, all of which can be watched at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours. There is a new episode every Friday.

-Staff report