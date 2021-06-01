Baker Hunt Names Artist in Residence

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center announced its first artist in residence "in recent history."

Ken Landon Buck will work out of a studio space in the newly renovated Scudder Building on the center's Covington campus.

Buck is a mixed media artist who works primarily in watercolor, pastels, and acrylic paints. He has won numerous awards and honors and his work has been featured in bookes, international magazines, and on television.

According to Baker Hunt, Buck is most known for large-scale scenes of swimmers interacting with light and water.

His work can be found on his website www.kenlandonbuck.org.

Buck began teaching at Baker Hunt in 2015 and is now accepting students for the summer session.

His work will be featured at this year's Twilight in the Garden events on September 11 and 18, and a closing reception on September 22.

-Staff report