BenchMark Physical Therapy Opens Fifth NKY Office

A new outpatient physical therapy clinic opened in Hebron on Tuesday.

BenchMark Physical Therapy is located at 3065 North Bend Road, Suite C.

It is the company's fifth Northern Kentucky location, with other offices in Burlington, Ft. Mitchell, Union, and Florence.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Hebron resident Matt Graessle, who has more than ten years of experience in outpatient physical therapy, is the clinic director. Graessle earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Cincinnati and is certified in dry needling and kinesiotaping.

-Staff report

Photo provided