Burglary Suspect Killed by Police in Independence
A man was shot and killed by police during an alleged burglary attempt in Independence on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress on the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive. According to the Kentucky State Police, which is now investigating the case because it involved a deadly shooting and police, officers from Independence and Kenton County police departments responded to the call.
Upon arrival, officers entered the home where a man was spotted.
Kentucky State Police said that the man brandished a firearm and was shot by an officer.
That man was killed.
No officers were injured.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
Further details were not released.
-Staff report
Image via PDS