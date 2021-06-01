Burglary Suspect Killed by Police in Independence

A man was shot and killed by police during an alleged burglary attempt in Independence on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress on the 800 block of Ridgepoint Drive. According to the Kentucky State Police, which is now investigating the case because it involved a deadly shooting and police, officers from Independence and Kenton County police departments responded to the call.

Upon arrival, officers entered the home where a man was spotted.

Kentucky State Police said that the man brandished a firearm and was shot by an officer.

That man was killed.

No officers were injured.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

Further details were not released.

-Staff report

Image via PDS