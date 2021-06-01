COVID-19: Death Certificate Audit Adds 46 to NKY Count

Kentucky added 260 additional COVID-19-related deaths to the official number as part of an ongoing audit of death certificates.

Of that number, 46 were people from four Northern Kentucky counties.

Kenton Co. saw 20 people added to its list: women aged 60, 69, 71, 74, 74, 78, 81, 84, 88, 89, 92, and 94; and men aged 73, 78, 81, 84, 84, 86, 94, and 94.

In Boone Co. there were 18 people added: women aged 76, 77, 81, 87, 89, 91, and 95; and men aged 44, 60, 61, 72, 72, 75, 77, 78, 81, 85, and 89.

In Campbell Co., seven additional people were placed on COVID death list: women aged 84, 86, and 95; and men aged 65, 80, 85, and 89.

One person was added to Grant Co.'s death total, a 75-year old woman.

“Today, we’re going to add a number of audit deaths – 260 – to make sure that we are fully accurate,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I believe after today we will have conducted the most comprehensive audit of any state in the country for deaths during this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate is 2.5% and there were just 137 new positive cases reported statewide on Tuesday.

The governor also said that 2,058,029 people in the state have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“These vaccines are miracles. They have effectively eliminated death and hospitalization for the most vulnerable,” said Beshear. “They are saving lives every day and we’ve got to make sure more people get them.”

The governor also announced due to increased vaccinations, senior centers will reopen at full capacity on June 11.

The top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Woodford (62%), Franklin (60%), Fayette (58%), Boone (52%) and Scott (51%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Christian (19%), Spencer (20%), Ballard (21%), McCreary (22%) and Lewis (22%).

