NKY PrideFest Returns Sunday in Covington

Northern Kentucky PrideFest will be held Sunday, June 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in Covington's Mainstrasse Village featuring vendors, performers, family-friendly activities, and more.

A variety of adjustments have been made to ensure the festival can take place in a safe manner, as vendors will be spaced to encourage social distancing, masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees, and the annual parade will not take place this year, organizers said.

“After taking the event virtual last year, we could not be more excited to once again come together as a community and celebrate NKY Pride in-person,” said Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Pride Center.

There will also be an NKY Pride Kickoff Party on Thursday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Braxton Brewing Company rooftop, featuring the return of Braxton’s Pride Watermelon Wheat and a drag show beginning at 6 p.m.

-Staff report