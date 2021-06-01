Thomas More Announces Changes to Saints Athletics Staff Roles

Thomas More University's athletics department announced some changes on Tuesday.

Cory Blackson transitioned to the role of assistant athletic director for compliance after previously serving as athletic director for compliance and communication.

Now, two new co-sports information directors, Skylar Schaffer and Macara Vonderahe, will handle communication.

Blackson joined Thomas More thirteen years ago.

“After thirteen years in sports information and six years doing both compliance and sports information for the athletic department, Cory has put in countless hours and will be able to focus on compliance,” said Athletic Director Terry Connor.

In his new role, Blackson is responsible for the overall development, implementation, and review of the University’s athletic compliance program. He will also be responsible for the daily operation of the compliance programs, including rules education, rules interpretations, and coordinating rules compliance efforts.

“I would like to thank President (Joseph) Chillo and Terry Connor for the opportunity to transition full time to the compliance office as it shows the University’s commitment to athletic compliance with the ever-changing compliance updates in intercollegiate athletics,” said Blackson. “I know that Skylar and Macara will continue to do a great job promoting Thomas More athletics and our student-athletes in the media.”

As co-sports information directors, both Vonderahe and Shaffer will be handling game statistics, website updates, and publications.

Vonderahe will serve as the main contact for all women’s sports and will manage graphic designs and the main athletic department social media accounts.

Shaffer will serve as the communication contact for all men’s sports, while managing videos and the Saints Sports Network, and serving as the communication liaison to the Mid-South Conference and the NAIA.

Vonderahe is a 2019 graduate of Xavier University. Upon graduation, she served for four years as the office assistant in the athletic department at her alma mater as well as two years as a marketing intern. She has been with Thomas More as a sports information graduate assistant for the past year. She is a native of the west side of Cincinnati and graduated from Mother of Mercy High School. She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Thomas More.

Shaffer is a 2020 graduate of Shawnee State University. He served four years as an assistant in the athletic department at Shawnee State, working alongside the sports information director and athletic directors. Then, from January to May 2019, he served as the student sports information director. He has been with Thomas More as a sports information graduate assistant for the past year. He is a native of McDermott, Ohio, and graduated from Northwest High School. He is also currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Thomas More.

-Staff report

Photo: Cory Blackson