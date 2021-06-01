Villa Madonna Names New Boys Soccer Coach

Villa Madonna Academy announced a new boys soccer coach on Tuesday.

Adam Matthews will take over for Roger Lane who resigned at the end of the 2020 season due to relocating.

Matthews is a recent graduate of Thomas More University where he earned a degree in exercise and health strategies.

He was also a three-year varsity soccer starter at Anderson High School in Cincinnati where he earned second team all-conference honors in his junior and senior seasons. He was team captain his senior year.

He started all four years while playing at Thomas More, and earned all-conference honors and was team captain for the Saints.

Matthews's coaching experience includes work with youth teams in Kings Hammer and Fusion FC organizations in Northern Kentucky.

“We are very excited to name Adam Mathews as new boys soccer coach. He has been very successful as a player at both the high school and college level. We are confident that Coach Mathews will continue to stress VMA’s Benedictine philosophy and values to the team and run a first class program,” said athletic director Jim Demler.

-Staff report

Photo provided