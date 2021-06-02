3 NKY Schools Awarded Millions as Part of Better Kentucky Plan

More than $20 million was awarded to three Northern Kentucky schools as part of a $127 investment from the Better Kentucky Plan launched by Governor Andy Beshear, his office announced on Wednesday.

Overall, the plan will direct $1.3 billion to Kentucky schools, expanding internet access, delivering clean water and quality sewer systems, a news release said.

“This is and always will be an education-first administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and our educators,” said Beshear. “This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for people in every corner of the commonwealth.”

As part of Wednesday's announcement, Bellevue Independent Schools will receive will receive $5,751,751 for Grandview Elementary School, Grant Co. Schools will receive $7.283,926 for Dry Ridge Elementary School, and Pendleton Co. Schools will receive $8,131,304 for Phillip Sharp Middle School.

Beshear said that the plan overall will create 14,500 jobs while expanding broadband, delivering clean drinking water and building new schools. Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted to make an offer of assistance to 13 school projects around the state. The school districts will receive the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds this summer, contingent on allocation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“These funds are going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of our kids. From safety to technology, these changes are going to give Kentucky kids the educational leg-up they deserve,” said Chelsey Couch, executive director of the Kentucky School Construction Facilities Commission.

The ARPA money is being allocated as gap funding. The state education commissioner needs to approve the offers and then the local school districts must accept or decline the offer.

“Gap funds cover what is beyond the ability of the school district to bond or finance. This money is a bridge to carry important projects to completion,” added Gov. Beshear.

Each school district in Kentucky must maintain a standing facilities plan. Those plans are prioritized at the state level by the School Facilities Commission. If one of the chosen school districts does not accept the allocated funding, the funds will be applied to the next project on the state’s priority list.

Photo: Grandview Elementary in Bellevue (RCN file)