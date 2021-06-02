Devou Park's Paved Trails to Close for Two Days of Maintenance

The paved multi-purpose trails in Covington’s Devou Park will be closed to use on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance.

Queen City Blacktop will be applying a seal that preserves the pavement and keeps it looking nice and less weathered, said Covington Parks & Recreation Manager Ben Oldiges.

“So many people utilize the many miles of trails that we hate to shut them down even for two days, but this is something that will save money long term and increase the longevity of the trails,” Oldiges said.

The schedule is weather dependent, but the trails should reopen to hikers, bikers, and others on Wednesday, he said. The park itself will remain open, as will unpaved trails, but some areas such as the Michael Breaden Shelter near the band shell will be inaccessible.

The closed trails will be marked with signs and tape.

-Staff report