McGuire Named Principal of Bellevue Middle/High School

Tiffany McGuire has been named the new principal at Bellevue Middle/High School, Bellevue Independent Schools announced Wednesday.

She replaces John Darnell who departed to become principal at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas.

McGuire joined Bellevue in 2015 as a middle school math and science teacher and later as instructional coach.

“I came to Bellevue from a large school, and something just felt like home from the moment I arrived," McGuire said. “I saw a small town on the verge of big things, and I wanted to be a part of it."

McGuire, in the announcement, cited her increased involvement in the school community during the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force in her decision to pursue the principal's job.

“I was brought into more discussions and decisions about the future of our school, each one centered on the success and well-being of our students, teachers, and families. We shifted our focus to ensure that BMHS would remain a consistent advocate and partner to our students, and I look forward to continuing that momentum forward on this new path," she said.

"Ms. McGuire is a proven educator who cares deeply about our students and our community," said Superintendent Robb Smith. “I am thrilled she is at the helm of Bellevue Middle/High School. She has an undeniable vision and an unlimited capacity to make that vision a reality. Our best days are ahead of us."

McGuire's first official day as principal will be July 1.

-Staff report

Photo provided