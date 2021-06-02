New Year-Round Pop-Up Retail Space Coming to Downtown Covington

A new year-round pop-up shop will debut in downtown Covington next month.

Renaissance Covington (RCOV), a downtown promotional organization, vacated its office at 2 West Pike Street which will now be home to Pike St. Pop-Up.

The new retail space will host local entrepreneurs and makers in a rotating storefront, welcoming one or two businesses on a quarterly basis.

The first business to open in Pike St. Pop-Up on July 1 will be Mud Lane Blooms, a farmer-florist, a full-service florist, and event designer which grows its own cut flowers and greenery.

Mud Lane Blooms has been a part of the Covington Farmers Market since 2019.

"Covington is my home, has been for a long time and I’m thrilled to be building my small business here," said Mud Lame Bloom owner Miya Sohoza. "Joining the Covington Farmers Market was a dream. I’m so grateful the concept of a farmer florist was received so well and that Mud Lane Blooms is growing! I am excited to be part of a brick and mortar location at Pike St. Pop-Up."

The new pop-up shop follows RCOV's work in that format over the past several years where vacant storefronts would host local shops for set periods of time. The goal, the organization said, is to help newer entrepreneurs test their business models or to explore expansion opportunities into Covington.

The storefront is part of RCOV’s Pathways to Entrepreneurship focus area, which includes the Covington Farmers Market and MORTAR Covington programs.

“I'm excited to take our support of entrepreneurship a step further by offering a permanent, rotating pop-up shop,” said MORTAR Covington Program Manager Jill Schneider. “Pike St. Pop-Up will give both space and opportunity to small businesses at a time when affordable retail space is hard to come by.”

MORTAR Covington launched in August 2020 to provide entrepreneurial knowledge, resources, and connections for historically underserved communities.

"It's been an incredible journey working with local entrepreneurs over the past year,” said Schneider. “This project will be the next step for MORTAR Alumni as well as other entrepreneurs to be a part of the ever-growing Covington Business District, and we're excited to see it come to fruition!"

-Staff report

Photo provided