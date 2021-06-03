Dispensation of Mass Obligation Ending at Diocese of Covington

The weekly obligation to attend Sunday mass and other Catholic holy days was dispensed with during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the health crisis mostly subsides in our region, the obligation is returning.

Diocese of Covington Bishop Roger Foys announced this week in a letter to the faithful and that will be published in the diocesan Messenger on Friday, that the dispensation from the obligation to attend mass will be lifted on Saturday, June 12.

“Since for all practical purposes almost all restrictions have been lifted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it is time that we as Catholics ‘get back to normal’ and once again make Sunday Mass a regular part of our lives,” Foys said.

As has always been the case, those who are sick and/or unable to attend mass for a truly legitimate reason do not need a dispensation to not attend mass, the diocese said in an announcement.

Foys suggested that the restrictions brought on by the pandemic have given Catholics a greater appreciation for those people and things that were once taken for granted.

“Coming together for the celebration of the Eucharist is one of the priorities that we have all, hopefully, come to appreciate and value and desire even more than ever before,” he said.

-Staff report