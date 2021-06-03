Driver Shoots, Kills Passenger on Interstate 71/75

This story has been updated with the identities of the accused shooter and the victim, and some backstory on why they were in the area.

A man was shot and killed by the driver of a car in which he was a passenger.

It happened Thursday at around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle called the Boone County Public Safety Communications Center shortly after shooting his passenger, and was instructed to exit southbound Interstate 71/75 at the Verona exit.

The driver complied and was met by Boone County Sheriff's deputies at the Shell gas station there. He was taken into custody.

The passenger was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pronounced dead.

In an update later Thursday afternoon, the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office identified Tommy L. Hightower, 32, of Jasper, Ala. as the shooting suspect, and Girlis H. Serratt, 36, also of Jasper, Ala. as the victim.

The pair were traveling from Alabama to Michigan, the sheriff's office said, but the trip fell short and an argument ensued in the car when Hightower said that he wanted to stay un the area to find work while Serratt wanted to return to Alabama.

Hightower is now charged with murder and is being held at the Boone County Detention Center.

No one was else was in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

-Staff report