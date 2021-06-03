Former NKU Interim Dean, REDI Cincinnati President Named to Tri-ED Board

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer was appointed to the board of directors of the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Development Corporation (Tri-ED).

Reeder Kleymeyer's appointment was approved by the Campbell County fiscal court.

Reeder Kleymeyer is currently executive vice president of performance and growth at AssureCare and founder of JRK Executive Strategies.

She fills the seat previously held by Kim Halbauer who relocated to Louisville for a new role at Fifth Third Bancorp as president of the Kentucky region.

“Kim Halbauer has been an invaluable resource to Tri-ED and the Board of Directors,” said Campbell Co. Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “Kim served on the Board and as Treasurer of Tri-ED for many years. We are grateful for her dedication and many contributions to Tri-ED. I am excited to welcome Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer to the Board given her extensive economic development expertise on behalf of the Cincinnati region.”

Prior to joining AssureCare, Reeder Kleymeyer served as interim dean of the Haile/U.S. Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University. She led REDI Cincinnati as president and CEO from 2014 through September 2019.

“We’re fortunate to gain Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer as a member of the Tri-ED Board,” said Tom Banta, Tri-ED board chair and managing director of Corporex Companies. “Johnna’s expertise as a business leader at AssureCare and her experience leading REDI Cincinnati will be valuable as Tri-ED works toward its goals of attracting new companies and jobs to the region.”

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. The Boone, Campbell and Kenton County fiscal courts each appoint one member of the board of directors. The nominating committee, including the judges/executive from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, board chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

-Staff report