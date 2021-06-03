New Fire Station, City Park to Be Celebrated in Wilder

The City of Wilder will cut the ribbon on its new City Center Park and Wilder Fire Station on Saturday.

The grand opening of the new fire station will be celebrated at 4 p.m. and the park's ceremony follows at 4:15 p.m.

The park is located behind the city building on Licking Pike while the firehouse is at 522 Licking Pike.

The park covers approximately three acres of land and features an expansion of the existing playground, a splash park, sport court, sand volleyball courts, a concession building equipped with bathrooms, two shelters with tables, and an event lawn area.

The 14,000-sq. ft. fire house is equipped with administrative offices, living quarters, and four apparatus bays, a vehicle exhaust removal system, frequent ambient air changeover, separation of the station into zones, decontamination areas, and other features that are designed to reduce post-incident and daily exposure to carcinogens. The facility replaces both of the existing fire stations located at the north and south ends of the city.

The fire station has been functional since fall of 2020 but due to COVID-19 a proper ribbon-cutting ceremony was delayed.

