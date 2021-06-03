Wilder Exit Ramps and Dixie Highway in Erlanger to Be Closed, Partially or Fully

Two heavily used ramps and a portion of a busy Northern Kentucky road will be targeted for improvements in the coming days.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, the I-275 eastbound ramp to KY 9/AA Highway will be partially closed with one lane open for traffic.

Traffic will be able to turn right or left at the light.

At the same time, the KY 9/AA Highway southbound ramp to U.S. 27 in Cold Spring will be closed. Traffic will be detoured from KY 9 to East Alexandria Pike (KY 709) to U.S. 27.

Concrete is being repaired in that area.

Meanwhile, a portion of Dixie Highway (US 25) in Erlanger will close next week to allow for repairs on the Norfolk Southern Railway overpass near Stevenson Road.

The closure to through-traffic will begin Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. A signed detour will be in place directing traffic to use Turkeyfoot Road to Stevenson Road.

-Staff report