Cathedral's New Facade, Featuring Additional Saint Statues, to Be Blessed and Dedicated

The newly completed facade of the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption will be blessed and dedicated by Diocese of Covington Bishop Roger Foys on Sunday.

The event is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Those who wish to attend the event at the corner of Madison Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. can bring a lawn chair. The nearby streets will be closed.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kenton Co. Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO Garren Colvin, and Thomas More University President Dr. Joseph Chillo will also participate.

Twenty-four new saint statues were added to the north, center, and south portals of the cathedral as well as in the tympana above the north and south portals.

The new tympana, together with the center portal tympanum that was completed in 1917, now create a tryptic of the Catholic Church’s dogmatic teachings of Mary — the Annunciation that Mary would be the Mother of God; the Assumption of Mary to heaven; and the Coronation of Mary, Queen of the Universe.

The project completes the vision of Covington’s third bishop, Camillus Maes, who desired to build as a gift for the people of Covington a magnificent Cathedral that would “speak for centuries.”

The statues and the tympana bring the Cathedral Basilica closer in image to Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral, of which Bishop Maes modeled the exterior.

Additionally, two curated art exhibits will make their debut Sunday, June 6 and will continue to be available for viewing until June 30.

The “Speaking for Centuries” exhibit will be displayed at St. Mary Park, located directly across the street from the Cathedral Basilica on Madison Ave. It features a series of images and accompanying narrative where visitors can journey through the construction of the Cathedral Basilica.

St. Mary Park is open from dawn to dusk.

A second exhibit, “Maes: The Builder,” is located inside the Cathedral Basilica at the Maes Chapel. It features a collection of personal effects that belonged to Bishop Maes including vesture and personal effects. The Cathedral Basilica is open 9 a.m.– 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Following the blessing and dedication, Stephen Enzweiler, cathedral historian, will lead a tour of the Cathedral Basilica including its new façade.

