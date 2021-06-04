Former Highlands Coach Takes Top Job at Newport Football

Brian Weinrich will be back on the sideline next season as the head coach of the Newport Wildcats.

He stepped down as head coach at Highlands at the end of last season following a 51-36 during his time there which included the 2014 state title.

Weinrich replaces Joseph Wynn who departed Newport to take the same position at Mason Co.

"After speaking with Coach Weinrich it is made clear that he wants to be a part of the Newport Family," said Newport High School Athletic Director Alan Haire II. "He is a family-oriented guy that has the ability to take our team to the next level."

Weinrich is a 1990 Highlands graduate who played on the school's 1989 state championship team. Before becoming head coach in 2014, Weinrich spent 18 years as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under the legendary Dale Mueller, who won 11 state titles over 20 seasons at Highlands.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to coach the Newport Wildcats,” Weinrich said. “I’ve only been at Newport for two days and had two practices, but I’m just bouncing off the walls with excitement. The guys have been so receptive, and they are working so hard after just two days. I have already seen improvements; the enthusiasm is great, and we are going to have a lot of fun. I really thank Newport High School for giving me this opportunity.”

Weinrich also joined the teaching staff and will oversee the New Pathways program at Newport High School.

Newport High School Interim Principal Mike Hunter said Weinrich was not only successful on the field but also sent several players on to play college football at all levels.

"Coach Weinrich's work ethic and discipline will provide the structure for our student-athletes to excel and acquire the skills needed for a successful transition to adult life," Hunter said. "He will help to build a culture of success and hold athletes to high standards. We are thrilled to welcome Brian Weinrich to the Wildcat family."

Newport's football program turned a corner under Wynn posting winning records and rebuilding from having fewer than 25 players just five years ago.

Expectations are for the growth to continue.

"Newport will also return a large senior class for a 2A school," said Haire said. "Football participation has also grown over the past three years and the team is expected to field a roster of over 40 players.

"We are very excited to see where Coach Weinrich takes this football program. We have many talented student-athletes that will be returning this year and they are eager to prove themselves to the new coach and the community."

Weinrich, a receiver and defensive back at Highlands, played college football at Campbellsville University.

