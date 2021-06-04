Giant Cicada Making Appearances in NKY Thanks to Local Artist

A giant cicada has emerged with Brood X and is making appearances around town.

Crestview Hills-based artist Marc Phelps created #TheGiantCicada which will next be spotted at the Crestview Hills Town Center Cars & Coffee event on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m.

So far, the giant cicada has been seen at a local photography studio and Second Sights Spirits in Ludlow.

It is slated to visit more Northern Kentucky locations next week.

Phelps has created ice sculptures previously across from the Town Center in his neighborhood's ponds, as well as driftwood sculptures at Rocky Fork Lake.

He has also built three Red Bull Soapbox cars and placed second in the 2018 Red Bull Soapbox Derby. His car was called The Mudbug, a crawdad dragster hybrid, he said.

Other adventures include a voyage from Cincinnati to New Orleans in a jon boat, and a climb to Mt. Everest's base camp. He also summited Island Peak, a nearby mountain.

-Staff report

Photos provided