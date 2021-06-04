Kentuckians Have Shot at $1 Million, College Scholarships for Being Vaccinated

Kentuckians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to win $1 million or a full college scholarship.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the opportunity on Friday as part of the state's latest incentives to be vaccinated against the disease.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

There are two types of drawings for which permanent Kentucky residents can enter to win at shotatamillion.ky.gov, if they have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots spaced weeks apart.)

$1 million: Kentuckians 18 years old and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of three $1 million drawings.

Full Scholarship: Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

“This initiative underscores two critical points in our state’s recovery: higher education matters and so does health and safety,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, who joined Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda for the announcement. “If we want to take advantage of the pent up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs. I want to thank Gov. Beshear for advancing both of these priorities.”

Prizes and Important Drawing Information

Entry begins Friday, June 4, 2021. The last day to enter each drawing is listed below along with drawing and announcement dates.

Entry End Date Drawing Date Announcement Date Wed. June 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 1, 2021 Friday, July 2, 2021 Wed. July 28, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 29, 2021 Friday, July 30, 2021 Wed. August 25, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT Thursday, August 26, 2021 Friday, August 27, 2021

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings. However, winners will be removed from eligibility for future drawings.

Entering Shot at a Million Drawing

Visit shotatamillion.ky.gov. Entry requires Kentuckians to provide personal and contact information, including: name, birth date, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place that provided you with the vaccine. Entry also requires agreement to the official rules of the drawing and agreement to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify your vaccination information. The website also offers information about eligibility, how to find a vaccine appointment, frequently asked questions and official rules.

Make a Vaccine Appointment

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians). Kentuckians can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) to receive three vaccine locations near them. Text VACUNA (822862) for Spanish. For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

-Staff report