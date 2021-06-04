Newport Dog Park Hosts Grand Opening Sunday

The improved Newport Dog Park will host a grand opening on Sunday as part of Pet Appreciation Week.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.

A small dog party is also planned for Wednesday, June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

It is located at 901 East Sixth Street.

The Newport Dog Committee led efforts, including fundraising and volunteering, to move the park from its previous location on Linden Avenue to its new fenced-in home behind the Newport branch of the Campbell Co. Public Library.

"The Newport Dog Park is a community development initiative created in cooperation with the City of Newport, East Row Historic Foundation and local residents and businesses," said Tim Appleton, an East Row resident who chaired the neighborhood's efforts to develop the park along with key committee members Bill Mackison, Elaine Pearl and Madison Farr. "Our dog park operates 100 percent on donations and fundraising."

A major donation of $25,000 came from the Newport Foundation along with additional donated in-kind services from the City of Newport. A total of nearly $60,000 has been raised, a news release said.

Improvements to the off-leash dog park include:

450 feet of water line and 810 feet of fencing installed.

Dedicated parking spots in the Campbell County Library parking lot.

166 cubic yards of mulch as part of landscaping.

Separate small dog area.

Pet-friendly benches.

New water fountain installed, and the existing fountain repainted.

Concrete pathways.

Community walking paths.

Landscaping.

Other donations came from National Band & Tag Company of Newport ($5,000), Newport on the Levee and MedVet ($2,500 each), Ron and Monica Gardner ($1,000) and Jeff and Missy Richardson, Audrey Owczarsak, Tom White and NK Stone ($500 each).

The City of Newport's donated labor and materials include paying for and installing fencing, mulch, pathways, water lines, water foundations and landscaping. The city also re-graded the area while volunteers from the East Row provided labor.

An obelisk will also be installed, donated by Tim Roth of Roth Monument.

Yearly costs to keep the park clean, safe and fun are estimated to be more than $6,000 a year. Donations are accepted via the online donation button at www.eastrow.org.

Supporters can buy personalized bricks here or on the Dog Park's Facebook page.

T-shirts are also available, and donations can be made through Paypal.com.

Volunteers are also needed for park maintenance and enhancement, event planning, fundraising and social media and marketing. Learn more about how to volunteer by clicking here.

"Keeping the park clean and safe for the dogs and humans is a team effort, and that team is made up of volunteers," Appleton said.

-Staff report