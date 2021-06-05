Beckfield College Offers On-Campus Open House Event

Beckfield College is hosting its first in-person campus open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It is scheduled for Friday, June 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Florence campus and is open to anyone interested in learning more about the career training education opportunities there.

The event includes a tour of the campus, including the classrooms, labs, and student areas. Visitors will also be offered free snacks and refreshments, and live entertainment from Q102’s DJ Fritsch.

There will also be drawings for prizes including Fire tablets, fitness trackers, gift cards, and more (while supplies last).

During the pandemic, Beckfield launched two new programs in medical massage therapy and diagnostic medical sonography (which currently has a wait list for enrollment).

"Beckfield College is focused on providing career training programs that benefit their students and align with industry demand," said Beckfield College President Diane Wolfer. "What we saw as a result of the pandemic lockdown, more people want to further their education in essential career fields – in areas like nursing, allied health and business."

During the pandemic, Beckfield moved its theory and didactic classes to a virtual platform, while still offering labs of limited size on campus so students could receive the hands-on training necessary for their education. The college followed the CDC guidelines for colleges before reopening the campus to students, faculty, and staff for on-ground learning.

Beginning June 11, most campus employees will be fully back on campus. The summer term beginning June 28 will still offer some classes online.

“Our goal is to have all students back on campus for the Fall term. One of the benefits to going to Beckfield is that we have always focused on offering small class sizes, so students have more interaction with their instructors and get the attention they need," Wolfer said.

Programs offered at Beckfield College also include a practical nursing diploma, associate degree of nursing, a 3-year bachelor of science in nursing, an online RN to BSN program, a medical assisting diploma, an online diploma in medical billing and coding, and online associate degree of business administration.

"After one of the most challenging years, we are excited about moving forward, expanding our programs and services, and graduating more students who continue to make our community better," Wolfer said.

-Staff report