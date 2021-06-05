River City Living: Inside Covington's The Ascent

The week's River City Living, the Northern Kentucky urban living video series from the Catalytic Fund, brings us to one of the region's most famous buildings: the Ascent at Roebling's Bridge in Covington.

The striking structure was designed by famed architect Daniel Libeskind, who envisioned it as “a living, breathing piece of art that stirs the soul and lifts the spirit.”

To watch this week's episode, click here.

The shape and color of the Ascent were inspired by the Ohio River, Roebling Bridge and the hills of Kentucky. Inside, the contemporary lobby and friendly concierge staff offer residents and visitors a stylish welcome.

In the episode, you will see some of the amenities available in the fitness areas and private Club Level, including the wine lockers and tasting room, party area and library-coffee bar. The huge terrace on that level looks out over the Roebling Bridge and the river.

Inside the featured condo, the contemporary styling continues with the furnishings and floor plan. The walls of windows, along with two terraces, give this condo nearly 270-degree views of the river and Cincinnati skyline.

As Libeskind envisioned it, the Ascent provides “a lifestyle unlike any other in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.”

New episodes of the series are released on Fridays and the entire series can be watched at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

