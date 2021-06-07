Erlanger to Host Salsa in the City

Salsa in the City comes to Erlanger on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature live music from Tropicoso, and free dance lessons by Salsanatti Dance Company.

It is scheduled to take place at the city building parking lot (505 Commonwealth Ave.) unless it rains in which case it will be moved inside the building, with parking available next door at the Lloyd High School parking lot.

“We hope people from all over the area will come out to Erlanger for this unique event to enjoy live Salsa music, dancing and food and drinks,” said Erlanger Mayor, Jessica Fette.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from El Ocho Loco Mexican Restaurant, Wooden Cask Brewery, and El Nopal Mexican Restaurant.

