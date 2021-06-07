Horizon Now Manages Family Nurturing Center Fund

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky now manages the new Family Nurturing Center Fund, supporting the nonprofit’s work in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships.

“Family Nurturing Center is an immensely respected agency in our community,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to connecting more donors with their indispensable work with children and families.”

Family Nurturing Center’s services and programs focus on the education, prevention, and treatment of all forms of child abuse and neglect. The organization offers direct services that support the whole family, including child abuse treatment services, family visitation services, and family-based parenting education programs that help families establish a nurturing way of life.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Horizon Community Funds,” said Family Nurturing Center Executive Director Jane Herms. “Their support helps raise awareness and funds for the prevention and treatment of child abuse, which leads to a healthy and thriving community.”

The agency is also recognized as a national trainer/consultant for the Nurturing Parenting Programs and offers a wide range of education, awareness and skill trainings to professionals and community groups.

Family Nurturing Center joins more than 20 other nonprofits and causes that partner with Horizon Community Funds. Fund partnerships provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Family Nurturing Center Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

-Sponsored