Man Arrested on Sex Crimes Charges Involving Child

A man faces sodomy and sexual abuse charges for alleged crimes that took place in Boone County several years ago, the sheriff's office reported on Monday.

According to a news release, the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a report earlier this month that Michael W. Fitzwater, 60, engaged in unlawful sexual acts against a juvenile victim.

Following an investigation, Fitzwater was arrested in Nancy, which is located in Pulaski County.

Fitzwater is being held at the Pulaski Co. Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond where he faces charges of one count of incest, five counts of first degree sodomy, and five counts of first degree sexual abuse.

