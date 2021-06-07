NKY Latino Center Awarded Funds to Assist Families Impacted by COVID

The Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky was granted $15,000 from the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky to assist with financial gaps for local families grappling with the impact of COVID-19.

“Our local, state, and federal governments have been able to step in and keep many of our neighbors safe, healthy, and housed,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “However, there are a number of residents among us who would otherwise slip through the cracks if more flexible funding were not available to them. We hope this grant will keep many more Northern Kentuckians on stable ground and give them the gentle lift that they need to weather the remaining effects of the storm.”

Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky is a Covington-based 501(c)3 organization that advocates for and provides services/programs to the Latino/Hispanic community of Northern Kentucky.

“Horizon Community Funds has once again stepped up in a major way to provide assistance to a community in need,” said Esperanza Latino Center Executive Director Reid Yearwood. “The funding from this grant will provide numerous hard-working Northern Kentucky families with needed financial relief for Covid-related matters. We applaud the efforts of Horizon Community Funds to make sure the Latino/Hispanic and immigrant community of Northern Kentucky was not left out and that all members of our community received needed assistance. Muchísimas gracias to everyone that has contributed to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund. This support is needed more than ever and is greatly appreciated.”

The center will work with every family to provide a maximum of $800 to families in an effort to make the funding impact as many families as possible. Families must meet basic eligibility requirements around proof of debt/financial need, the nature of the need being tied directly to Covid-19, and more.

Along with providing financial assistance, the team at Esperanza will communicate and interpret between both parties (the Esperanza patron and the lender/landlord/vendor) to establish an agreed-upon and understood plan to successfully pay off the remaining balance. Funding would be distributed from Esperanza Latino Center directly to landlords, lenders, and utility companies.

“Grants like this are made possible by the Northern Kentucky community,” said Grayson. “This check to Esperanza is a direct result of our neighbors pooling donations together through Horizon Community Funds, and we need to maintain this enthusiastic support for the long term.”

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund by:

Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011

-Staff report

