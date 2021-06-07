Y'alls Off to Hot Start, Lead West Division After 11 Games

The Florence Y'alls are on top of the West Division of the Frontier League after blanking the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday, 1-0.

With the win, Florence stands at 9-2 in the early season.

In the ninth, Trevor Craport reached on a one-out single and advanced to second base on a pick off throwing error by relief pitcher Tanner Cable. DiNicola immediately took advantage with the ground ball through the infield, and Craport raced around third to beat the off-line throw to score the only run of the game.

It was definitely a pitcher duel through eight innings, though both teams had their chances. Kevin Hahn got the start for Florence and lasted five 1/3 innings. The righty allowed five hits and one walk but struck out five batters. He did not allow a run. Jared Cheek inherited two runners in the sixth but got a fly ball out to center field for the second out. Will Baker made the catch in center, and with Jay Prather trying to tag from third to score, Baker fired a laser to home plate to cut down the go-ahead runner.

Cheek lasted two more innings, both scoreless. The righty stranded two men on in the seventh inning and left one man on in the eighth. Johnathon Tripp worked the ninth inning and picked up his fourth save of the season and his second on consecutive nights. He punched out the final two men to end the bottom of the ninth in style.

The Y’alls are back home in Florence on Tuesday when they will welcome the Evansville Otters, who sit a game behind the Y'alls in the West Division.

First pitch from Y’alls Ballpark on Tuesday night will come home at 6:32 p.m.

-Staff report