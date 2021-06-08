Edgewood Tables Abortion Vote

The City of Edgewood won't ban abortion services - which don't currently exist in the city.

City council was previously challenged at an earlier meeting by resident Mike Thelen who urged the town to follow Lubbock, Texas in banning the practice.

The council vowed to revisit the issue at a later meeting.

On Monday night, Councilman Jeff Schreiver said that there is an abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could make any local ruling moot.

"I think it's safe to say that everyone on council is against abortion," Schreiver said. "But I do not believe this is an issue city council should be considering at this time, and don't believe this is a function of a city council. First of all, we represent all the people of Edgewood, and we must take that into consideration. Second, there are no abortion clinics in Edgewood, and there is only one hospital in Edgewood, and that is a Catholic hospital, and they don't allow it, and they don't even allow birth control."

Schreiver noted that Lubbock is also facing a legal challenge. Recently, closer to home, Lebanon, Oh.'s council also banned the practice even though there are no abortion providers in that city.

The councilman said that Edgewood would probably be sued, too, and since the city's insurance would not cover attorney fees in that battle, the city would be on the hook for $50,000, $100,000, or more, he estimated.

Following Schreiver's remarks, council unanimously voted to table the issue until all pending litigation is settled.

In other business, council listened to the first reading of a zone change request to make way for a new Domino's Pizza location at 160 Barnwood Drive in a space previously occupied by a bank.

Mayor John Link said that the city's Independence Day celebration would go on as usual. The 5K race will take place July 3, and the parade on July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor