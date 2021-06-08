Feature Film Production Returns to NKY with "Rebel/Rebel"

A feature film is shooting in Northern Kentucky, Film Cincinnati announced on Tuesday, and at least one set is in Ft. Wright.

Rebel/Rebel is described by the local film organization as a coming-of-age drama about a once-famous actor grappling with drugs, addiction, and self-discovery.

The film's executive producers include Cincinnati natives Johnny Mocker, Jr. and Robert "Chip" Heidt III. Rebel/Rebel is from F/A Films in association with Blue Himalayas Productions.

It is F/A Film's second feature-length movie after The One You Feed, also from writer/director Drew Harwood, who wrote, is directing, and stars in Rebel/Rebel.

“With more feature films returning to production, we are thrilled to have F/A Films using our locations and our talent,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “Greater Cincinnati continues to be in demand for features thanks to our talented roster of cast and crewmembers.”

Gareth Koorzen stars in the drama, which also features Harwood, Chris Taylor, Sidney Edwards and Katie Garland Noble. This is the first project between Harwood and cinematographer Brandan Haskell.

Location shooting for “Rebel/Rebel” began in May and is expected to continue through late June.

