New Kenton County Coroner Named as Suetholz Retires

For the first time in decades, there is to be a new Kenton County Coroner.

Longtime coroner Dr. David Suetholz is set to retire effective June 30, and on Tuesday, Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann appointed Deputy Coroner Amber Constantino to succeed Suetholz.

“Amber Constantino has over twenty years of health care experience, most recently serving as deputy coroner,” said Knochelmann. “She demonstrates clear knowledge of the responsibilities of the coroner’s position, and comes with the strong endorsement of her predecessor.”

Constantino received a degree in nursing from Good Samaritan in 1999. Prior to joining the Kenton County Coroner’s Office, she worked at St. Elizabeth Healthcare as a forensic nurse examiner providing care for victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse, child abuse, and interpersonal violence, a news release said.

As a forensic nurse, each patient contact requires the use of triage skills as well as an extensive history and physical examination.

She also continued her education and received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University in 2018.

Constantino was appointed deputy coroner in 2020 where she is responsible for investigating deaths, collecting and examining history of the decedent, documenting normal and abnormal findings, identifying human remains, supervising the transportation of corpses, operating crime scene equipment, completing death certificates, and notifying next of kin.

She received her Certification in Death Investigation from the Online University of North Dakota.

“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to step into this position and serve my community,” said Constantino. “I will embody the duties of this role with dedication, integrity, and compassion.”



“With her training and experience, I am confident she will serve the citizens of Kenton County well,” said Knochelmann.

Coroner is an elected position in the county. Suetholz was reelected in 2018. The position is on the ballot again in 2022.

Knochelmann also announced Eric Jeffries as deputy coroner to replace Constantino. The position comes with an annual stipend of $21,500.

-Staff report

Photo provided