Newport Schools Opt Out of Supplemental Academic Year

The Newport board of education voted against allowing the supplemental academic year, signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear this year after passing through the General Assembly.

The legislation aims to allow students to catch up academically after a school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the river cities of Northern Kentucky, Newport joins Bellevue and Ludlow school districts in opting out, while Covington and Dayton voted to participate.

Newport Superintendent Tony Watts recommended against the district's participation and the board voted unanimously in agreement.

The law allows any student in any grade to repeat that grade to retake or supplement courses already taken, and to participate an additional year in athletics.

But Watts assured board members that the district has put in place programs and opportunities to assist students in need of additional instruction, including tutoring, daily interventions and allowing students to take computers and other devices home for additional learning.

"Any student that requires or wants extra help will get it," Watts said. "We will do all we can to get our kids caught up."

An estimated 400 students have signed up for a summer learning program called Camp Wildcat that will focus on extended opportunities to address the learning loss associated with the pandemic.

The district will provide bus service, weekly incentives will be provided to families that have students with good attendance and students will have the opportunity to be entered into drawings for prizes throughout Camp Wildcat.

"It is extremely exciting to be afforded this opportunity to extend educational support throughout the summer for students in the effort of ensuring academic growth and closing achievement gaps," said Jennifer Steidel-Jones, the district's curriculum resource specialist.

"Newport schools and families hold high expectations for student achievement," Steidel-Jones said. "The high number of students signed up for Camp Wildcat is an example of the outstanding efforts and collaborative partnership between Newport families and the school district to ensure our Newport students are at the heart of every decision we make and are academically prepared for a successful future."

All students in Newport Schools were administered a pre-assessment. The assessment data will be analyzed to pinpoint instructional needs and next steps for summer learning sessions. Teachers will be able to utilize the pre-assessment data to design lessons and assessment probes for learning. A post-assessment will be administered to measure student growth.

"Camp Wildcat will include engaging student lessons centered around Focus Standards that better prepare students to be successful in the next level of content," Steidel-Jones said. "This summer, students will also be able to participate in enrichment activities and field trips outside of the Focus Standards content."

Camp Wildcat runs through July 2 for Newport Intermediate School and Newport High School, and through July 2 and again July 12 to July 23 for Newport Primary School.