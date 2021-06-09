Drive-Thru COVID Testing Opening 7 Days a Week in Covington with Same-Day Results

A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening in Covington offering same-day results.

Gravity Diagnostics, based in Covington, is offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at the parking lot located at 302 West Fourth Street seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 testing site is open to anyone and there is no appointment necessary.

Upon arrival, those seeking a test will visit the first tent to register and provide a valid email address for results delivery which will be emailed later that evening.

"With mask mandates lifting and travel increasing, people are transitioning back to their normal everyday pre-pandemic routines, some protected through vaccination and others who are not," said Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics. "Our goal is to ensure that within our community, our number of COVID-19 cases does not rise with these changes. This drive-thru is a resource for the community to have options for same day gold standard COVID-19 testing results needed for traveling, school, event, work, or health-related needs."

-Staff report