New Fund will Help Bolster Notre Dame Academy's 10-Year Strategic Plan

Notre Dame Academy has announced its new Sister Mary Paul Ann Hanneken and Sister Mary Rachel Nerone Building Fund, introduced in partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky. The fund seeks to secure resources that ensure the integrity of the local high school’s 60-year-old building and continue to enhance its campus facilities to support twenty-first-century-learning well into the future.

“The goals of this fund beautifully reflect the power of an endowed fund,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “Donors are able to plug into material improvements now, and simultaneously ensure a high-quality learning environment for these young women into the future. We are pleased to stand in partnership with Notre Dame Academy for their fundraising efforts.”

The goal of the Sister Mary Paul Ann Hanneken and Sister Mary Rachel Nerone Building Fund is $3 million and will address the following:

Learning environments: technology, lighting, temperature control, furniture

Safety and security: cameras, door locks, fire alarm system

Facility Structure and Mechanicals: HVAC, roofs

Athletic facility upgrades: field lights, restrooms, storage

Building Endowment in perpetuity

"Sr. Paul Ann and Sr. Mary Rachel, who are serving as honorary chairpersons of the campaign, have been taking care of our campus for years,” said Dr. Laura Koehl, NDA President. "With this building fund and endowment being named for Sr. Paul Ann and Sr. Rachel, they will always be taking care of the home they love so dearly and to which they have given so much."

The building fund honors Sister Mary Paul Ann Hanneken and Sister Mary Rachel Nerone and their legacy that is defined by their ongoing commitment to a clean, safe and attractive campus through NDA’s very successful Work Study Program. The fund includes two key components:

Funding for a multi-year plan to address the facility needs of the campus's aging building and provide for state-of-the-art updates A permanent Endowment that funds urgent, planned, and emergency needs annually, but lives into perpetuity

More than two dozen nonprofits and agencies now partner with Horizon Community Funds to boost their awareness in the community and connection to donors. Fund partnerships provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Sister Mary Paul Ann Hanneken and Sister Mary Rachel Nerone Building Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

