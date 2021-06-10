Beechwood Teacher Named to State Advisory Council

A Beechwood teacher is among fourteen educators from across the state named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC), Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass announced on Thursday.

The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of education with direct input from classrooms. The TAC was created to advise the commissioner on educational priorities so students of the Commonwealth are well-prepared for any career they choose, a news release said.

“The voices of our teachers are crucial as we work to shape the future of education here in Kentucky,” Glass said. “Too often teachers are left out of decision-making that directly impacts them and their classrooms. I believe in the voices of our educators and I look forward to continue working alongside this council to form a stronger education system for our state.”

Beechwood Elementary School fourth grade teacher Amanda Klare was named to the council.

The fourteen new appointees join eleven others already on the TAC, including Ryle High School science teacher Taylor Sullivan.

Nearly 100 teachers from across the Commonwealth applied for a spot on the advisory council. A screening committee reviewed the applications by prioritizing National Board Certification, diverse content and specialty areas, and categorizing applicants geographically to ensure representation from the twelve regions of the state, a news release said.

New members will begin their three-year term at the council’s next meeting on June 17.

