Five NKY Students Receive Scholarships from Cove Federal Credit Union

Five Northern Kentucky students received scholarships of $2,000 each from Cove Federal Credit Union, the company announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be able to reward the exceptional efforts of these Cove members as they work to further their education," said Cove Chairman David Guethlein. "Please join us in congratulating this year’s recipients of a Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.”

The recipients this year are (with hometown and university to be attended):

Savannah Allen, Burlington, KY, $2,000, Northern Kentucky University

Catherine Branch, Cold Spring, KY, $2,000, Northern Kentucky University

MacKenzie Burns, Independence, KY, $2,000, University of Louisville

Emma Fulk, Walton, KY, $2,000, University of Kentucky

Daniel Hutchinson, Independence, KY, $2,000, Jacksonville University

“At Cove FCU we take pride in supporting the educational goals of our members," said Cove CEO Thomas Burns. "We are proud to be able to offer a college scholarship opportunity that makes it easier to meet tuition costs.”

