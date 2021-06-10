Tyson Foods Hiring More than 90 Positions at Campbell Co. Plant

Tyson Foods announced that it is looking to fill more than ninety positions at its plant in Claryville (Campbell Co.).

The production labor and maintenance technician openings are for second and third shifts.

The company is hosting a drive-thru job fair outside the plant at 1099 Bob Huber Drive on Tuesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Human resources representatives will be available to assist in the application process.

Production roles start at $16 per hour and top out at more than $20 per hour after a year of employment.

Interested candidates can attend the job fair to apply or go to www.tysonfoods.com/careers.

-Staff report

Photo provided