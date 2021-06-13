Covington Blue Sox Focus of NKY History Hour

The major league professional baseball team that operated in Covington for a short period of time more than a hundred years ago will be the next topic at the Behringer-Crawford Museum's virtual NKY History Hour series.

Dayton-based filmmaker Cam Miller will take viewers on a deep dive through his award-winning documentary Our True Blues: The Story of the Covington Blue Sox.

The team played in the Federal League at what was called Federal Park, opening its inaugural season on May 9, 1913.

But about six weeks later, after dwindling attendance, the team bolted for Kansas City and was renamed the Packers.

In recent years, the lore of this short-lived professional baseball team that called Covington home has captured the imagination of locals, and there is even a marker on the Kenton County Parking Garage where the old ballpark was located.

Miller will also explore other professional teams that played in Covington and their rivalries with Cincinnati teams.

The virtual presentation, which will be moderated by Joe and Marsha Geraci, will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.

To register and participate in the free event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZYvdOmgrDMsH9SYv3dyNu_ uqf66lqLP4soi

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration.

The event will also be streamed live on the museum's Facebook page.

NKY History Hour presentations will take place every other Wednesday evening during the summer. The next one, on Wednesday, June 30 will feature author and historian Bob Webster as he discusses what many believe was the true cause of the tragic Beverly Hills Supper Club fire.

