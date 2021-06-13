Covington Church Organist Killed by Car While Walking

Madison Avenue Christian Church (MACC) is mourning the loss of its organist, who was killed in the Cincinnati suburb of Anderson Township last Wednesday.

Jeehan Park was struck by a car while walking home along Beechmont Avenue with his husband, Joe Sowma.

According to reports, Park was walking in a bike lane on the south side of Beechmont when a car ran off the road, struck Park, and then hit a utility pole tossing Park from the vehicle into someone's front yard.

Sowma was not hurt.

Park had been with MACC since 2014.

“Our church community is devastated by this tragic news,” said MACC Senior Minister Chinna Simon. “Jeehan was such a kind, caring person and a talented musician, and he will be greatly missed at church for a long time to come. Throughout the pandemic, Jeehan provided most of the music for our online worshippers and helped us through a difficult time as a faith community. Nothing could have prepared us for this terrible news, his beautiful life cut short. Our hearts and prayers are with his family here and in South Korea where he was born.”

Jeehan Park came to the United States to study music at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM). In addition to his music ministry work, he had been working towards completing his doctorate in music at CCM.

