Daryl Mosley to Perform Free Concert at Walton Church

Singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at New Banklick Baptist Church in Walton on Sunday, June 20 at 11 a.m.

The award-winning artist has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry and other major venues and programs for the past thirty years.

One of his best-known songs, “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” was named one of the top Southern Gospel songs of all time.

Gospel music legend Bill Gaither calls Daryl “a poet-and we don't have many poets left!”

“I love songs about how it used to be, or could be still, or might have been," Mosley said.

His show also includes stories and inspiration behind his songs.

The concert is free to the public but a "love offering" will be taken.

The church is located at 10794 Banklick Road in Walton.

-Staff report