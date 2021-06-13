Kentucky Symphony Expands Summer Season in Covington, Fort Thomas

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO) is expanding its summer series from three shows to six, with weekend performances at Devou Park in Covington and Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, KSO relocated from Devou Park to Tower Park, but returns to Covington this year while keeping a presence in Fort Thomas where shows reached 8,000 live audience members, the organization said.

This will be the twenty-seventh summer season for KSO.

The series begins on July 10 in Covington and July 11 in Fort Thomas with a horn-focused show.

On August 7 (Covington) and 8 (Fort Thomas), KSO performs mid-century classics.

On September 4 (Covington) and 5 (Fort Thomas), the No Promises Vocal Band joins the KSO studio orchestra for a chronological survey of nearly a century of tunes by famous “boy bands", like the Ink Spots, the Beach Boys, the Temptations, Alabama, Boys II Men, and NSYNC.

All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are free to attend.

