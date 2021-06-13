Newport Ace Hardware Opens Doors at New, Expanded Location

Ace Hardware in Newport has moved into and opened its new location in Newport Plaza.

The location, known as Great Lakes Ace Newport, is now situated between Planet Fitness and Fresh Thyme grocery at 82 Carothers Road, about half a mile from its previous location in the Plaza.

With the additional space afforded by the new location, customers will see an expanded selection of grills and accessories, and a new Carhartt Clothing Shop.

Newport city officials will help celebrate the new location at the official "chain-cutting" scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

There are also new jobs available and prospective employees can apply at www.greatlakesace.com.

-Staff report