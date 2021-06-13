Tuition Costs Frozen at Ky. Community Colleges

Tuition will not rise in the next academic year at Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) schools, including Gateway in Northern Kentucky.

The KCTCS board of directors voted to freeze tuition rates at $179 per credit hour for in-state students and $358 for out-of-state students who live in counties contiguous to Kentucky. For other out-of-state students, the cost will remain $627 per credit hour.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”

Gateway welcomed the news.

“To say I’m thrilled by the decision the KCTCS Board of Regents made today would be an understatement,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “Our students will be able to start or continue their college careers without the worry of spending additional money on their journey to a better life.”

-Staff report