Women's Crisis Center Now "The Ion Center"

The organization formerly known as the Women's Crisis Center unveiled its new name and branding on Friday afternoon in a ceremony attended by City of Covington officials.

The Ion Center was named through the philosophies of the services it provides: prevention, intervention, compassion, collaboration, inclusion, and protection, the organization said.

The Ion Center offers free, confidential support and services to victim-survivors of all identities who have experienced power-based personal violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse, and/or stalking.

It was founded 45 years ago and has used other names in the past such as the Rape Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky.

“The Ion Center is about transformation and because of so many people in our community and the survivors we’ve worked with, we’ve laid an incredible foundation. It’s time to build on that foundation and continue to spark new and innovative ways to keep our families safe, engage our communities, and reduce the number of people hurt by violence," said Christy Burch, CEO of the Ion Center. "We’ve been here and will continue to be here. We’ve worked hard to build a brand that reflects all of the incredible work our agency does and we’re excited about this new chapter.”

The agency serves thirteen counties across northern Kentucky.

“When the Ion Center concept began, we started thinking about our work in violence intervention and prevention, and our focus on inclusion, and we could see that the Ion name and spark were encompassed in everything we are about: intervention, prevention, compassion, inclusion, dedication, mission, education, transition. This is a very exciting time for our agency and I am proud and honored to be part of an organization that does such great and important work for our community,” said Lori Ritchey-Baldwin, chairman of the board of directors for the Ion Center.

-Staff report

Photo via City of Covington