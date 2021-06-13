Work to Begin on $2.1 Million Ted Bushelman Blvd. Improvement Project

A $2.1 million improvement project is set to begin on Ted Bushelman Blvd. (KY 3159) on Monday.

The work, taking place between Houston Road and Aero Parkway, will widen the road to five lanes with curb, gutter, and new sidewalks.

A two-way left-turn lane will also be added between Doering Drive and Aero Parkway to improve traffic flow for future development, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said in a news release.

In coordination with the Wendell Ford extension project, a new signal will be installed at Aero Parkway and Ted Bushelman to accommodate both projects.

Drivers should watch for workers along the roadway performing preliminary work in the work zone.

Construction work is expected to begin after July 4.

The project is being administered through the Kenton County Airport Board as the local public agency.

The $2.1 million project was award to Riegler Blacktop.

It has a completion date of July 2022.

-Staff report