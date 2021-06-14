The B-Line Adds Four NKY Establishments to its Bourbon Experience

The B-Line has announced the addition of four new stops to its impressive collection of establishments comprising Northern Kentucky’s bourbon experience just in time for National Bourbon Day and the recovery of travel to the tristate post-pandemic.

“Beyond the five senses, history is a huge part of the Kentucky bourbon experience,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO at meetNKY | Northern Kentucky CVB. “And the history that surrounds these new B-Line stops is incredible. From historic buildings and urban sports stars to paranormal spirits, these venues have stories of revitalization and resurgence to tell.”

The new stops added to The B-Line include Smoke Justis and Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, Three Spirts Tavern in Bellevue, and The Beehive Augusta Tavern in Augusta.

These stops join a celebrated list of existing B-Line establishments, bringing the total to five Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® distilleries, eight bars, and six bourbon-centric restaurants: New Riff Distilling, Boone County Distilling Co., Second Sight Spirits, Neeley Family Distillery, The Old Pogue Distillery, Purple Poulet, Prohibition Bourbon Bar at Newberry Bros., Bouquet Restaurant & Wine Bar, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, Wiseguy Lounge, Bourbon Haus 1841, The Globe, Tousey House Tavern, and Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar.

The B-Line, which was first introduced in early 2018 and is managed by meetNKY, was created to help capture the bourbon-curious audience of millions of people who drive down I-75 and fly into CVG Airport annually. Participants create their own experience by following a self-guided trail and complete the Line Guide by collecting two stamps or check-ins from each category of distilleries, bars, and restaurants.

“National Bourbon Day was created to celebrate America’s 'native spirit,' and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the expansion of the B-Line to encourage celebration of bourbon culture right here in Northern Kentucky,” Kirkpatrick said.

Located in the historic Citizens Telephone Building in the Roebling Point area of Covington, Smoke Justis is an urban sports bar named after urban legend, Walter “Smoke” Justis, who was the opening day pitcher for the Covington Blue Sox on May 9, 1913. The restaurant will host a celebration of National Bourbon Day on June 14

“We are thrilled to join The B-Line and work toward expanding Northern Kentucky as a bourbon place,” said Richard Dickmann, owner of Smoke Justis. “Roebling Point is a prime location at the foot of the Roebling Bridge and the front door of the South and Covington. We look forward to welcoming a lot of new visitors to Bourbon Country.”

Also newly added to The B-Line, Libby’s Southern Comfort is located in Duveneck Square and features a selection of cocktails, a vintage bourbon collection, and southern cuisine. The restaurant is owned and operated by Brad and Michelle Wainscott.

“The Wainscott family has a longstanding history in the restaurant business, and that experience shows in the passion they pour into Libby’s,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s another B-Line venue for folks to experience delicious southern cooking washed down with a pick from their impressive bourbon selection.”

Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue, Ky. is located in a historic 1880s brick three-story home and features outdoor seating & games in a dog-friendly yard with picnic tables and green space. The tavern is owned by Bellevue native Charlie Zimmerman and his wife, Leslie Blair, Three Spirits is also a veteran-owned stop on The B-Line

“It is very exciting for us and Bellevue to be joining The B-Line,” said Zimmerman. “Only a mile from downtown Cincinnati and a few blocks away from New Riff Distilling, Three Spirits Tavern is an excellent place to relax and unwind after a day of exploring all of the bourbon culture in Northern Kentucky.”

Featuring more than 100 bourbons & ryes, Three Spirits prides themselves in their house cocktail creations, including the “Funken Old Fashioned” with a coal black king cube, named after Nicholas Funken, a local coal broker, who tends to make his presence known in spirit around the bar from time to time.

Also added to The B-Line is The Beehive Augusta Tavern in Augusta, Ky., which offers farm-to-table dining, live entertainment, and a large bourbon selection overlooking the Ohio River and Augusta Ferry.

“Some people are put off that Augusta seems far away from The B-Line’s urban core of bourbon experiences, but I’ve never heard anyone say they regret the scenic drive down Route 8 to Old Pogue in Maysville with a stop in Augusta,” Kirkpatrick said. “You might even luck out and see the Clooneys while in this charming riverfront town!”

The building housing the Beehive was constructed in 1796 on land granted to a veteran of the Revolutionary War. During the Battle of Augusta in 1862, the building was set on fire, then fell further into disrepair after the Great Flood of 1937. In the 1970s, the row houses were saved from demolition and added to the National Registry of Historic Sites before becoming the first incarnation of The Beehive in 1985. In 2017, the building underwent a major renovation that brought a new life to the restaurant and has earned the approval of visitors and locals alike.

For more information about The B-Line, to download a digital Line Guide, or to learn more about joining, visit thebline.com

