Learning Grove Develops New Fund to Bolster Fundraising and Improve Donor Awareness

Learning Grove has launched a new fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, supporting the Learning Grove’s regional high-quality services to families - from prenatal care and early childhood, to post-secondary learning and beyond.

“Learning Grove is a uniquely local organization that knows exactly where to place its efforts with regard to family success and education,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “We look forward to serving them, and in turn Northern Kentucky, through management of this new fund.”

For over 40 years, Cincinnati Early Learning Centers and Children, Inc. were both well known for their commitment to delivering this outstanding level of early education. On January 1, of last year, the two highly acclaimed organizations joined efforts - combining strengths under a new name: Learning Grove. Learning Grove serves a racially and socioeconomically diverse population of nearly 7,000 children, youth, and families annually with programs across Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Horizon Community Funds, a philanthropic leader in Northern Kentucky, in establishing this new fund,” said Shannon Starkey-Taylor, Learning Grove CEO. “This fund will help to ensure that our high-quality care and education remains affordable and accessible for all children and families needing our services and that all high school students are prepared for college or career.”

The agency offers programming for young children and students through early childhood education centers, college and career readiness coaching, and more. Their support extends to families and caregivers through family outreach and home visits, and they offer expansive resources for education professionals and the community through coaching, advocacy, professional development, and more.

Learning Grove joins more than 20 other nonprofits and causes that partner with Horizon Community Funds. Fund partnerships provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Learning Grove Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.

-Staff report